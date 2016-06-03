Zesty Salsa with Preserved Lemons

Preserved lemon adds a tart twist to traditional fresh tomato salsa. Scoop it up with tortilla chips or use it as a topping for grilled fish tacos. For this recipe, you can use the yellow peel and/or the pulp from a preserved lemon. Just be sure to rinse the lemon well before using and remove any seeds from the pulp.

EatingWell Test Kitchen

total:
10 mins
Servings:
12

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine tomatoes, preserved lemon, scallions, oil, cumin, paprika, salt and pepper in a medium bowl.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1/4 cup
Per Serving:
28 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 1.7g; dietary fiber 0.7g; sugars 0.7g; fat 2.5g; saturated fat 0.3g; vitamin a iu 316.8IU; vitamin c 6.3mg; folate 6.6mcg; calcium 9.4mg; iron 0.2mg; magnesium 4mg; potassium 72mg; sodium 68.3mg.
Exchanges:

1/2 fat
