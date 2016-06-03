Sweet Potato & Black Bean Chili

Make a double batch of this quick vegetarian chili, full of black beans and sweet potatoes, and eat it for lunch the next day or freeze the extras for another night. We love the smoky heat from the ground chipotle, but omit it if you prefer a mild chili. Serve with tortilla chips or cornbread and coleslaw.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Soups Special Issue April 2016

total:
40 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil in a Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add sweet potato and onion and cook, stirring often, until the onion is beginning to soften, about 4 minutes. Add garlic, chili powder, cumin, chipotle and salt and cook, stirring constantly, for 30 seconds. Add water and bring to a simmer. Cover, reduce heat to maintain a gentle simmer and cook until the sweet potato is tender, 10 to 12 minutes.

  • Add beans, tomatoes and lime juice; increase heat to high and return to a simmer, stirring often. Reduce heat and simmer until slightly reduced, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in cilantro.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months.

Note: Chipotle peppers are dried, smoked jalapeño peppers. Ground chipotle chile pepper can be found in the spice section of most supermarkets or online at penzeys.com.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: about 2 cups
Per Serving:
323 calories; protein 12.5g; carbohydrates 54.7g; dietary fiber 15.6g; sugars 13.1g; fat 7.6g; saturated fat 1.1g; vitamin a iu 12409IU; vitamin c 24.2mg; folate 117.8mcg; calcium 163.5mg; iron 5.3mg; magnesium 42mg; potassium 1072.5mg; sodium 573.3mg; thiamin 0.9mg.
Exchanges:

3 starch, 1 vegetable, 1 lean meat

