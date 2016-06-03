Sweet Potato & Black Bean Chili

Easy and satisfying This was a very easy to prepare meal with lots of good flavor. I usually follow recipes more as a guideline but since this is my first Eating Well recipe and I knew I'd be reviewing I tried to follow it as closely as possible. I wound up accidentally using the whole 28 oz can of diced tomatoes so I added an extra sweet potato. There is so much spice in this recipe I didn't add any extra. Also, I did not have ground chipotle pepper to hand so I used chipotle hot sauce instead. I used the juice from a whole lime which amounted to more than 4 teaspoons but my husband loved that flavor and actually squeezed in the extra wedge of lime I served it with. Also, I wound up chopping more like 3/4 cup cilantro since I LOVE cilantro--especially with lime. I will definitely make this again. My daughter says 'too much cilantro' (but like I said, I added extra) and my husband says 'it was really good'. I served it with extra lime wedges, a dollop of sour cream, corn bread, and a bottle of inexpensive Reisling (Black Swan) which was suprisingly tasty.