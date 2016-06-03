Chocolate-Cherry Snack Bars
These cereal bars are chewy, crunchy and delicious with good-for-you seeds, nuts, fruit and little explosions of chocolate. We like the flavor of dried cherries or cranberries, but any coarsely chopped dried fruit will work.
Make Ahead Tip: Store airtight for up to 1 week.
Equipment: parchment paper
Notes: Hulled pumpkin seeds, also known as pepitas, are medium-dark green and have a delicate nutty flavor. They are sold salted, roasted and raw, and can be found in the natural-foods section of many supermarkets.
Look for ground flaxseeds (or flaxmeal) in the natural-foods section of large supermarkets or in natural-foods stores. Store in the refrigerator or freezer.
