Chocolate-Cherry Snack Bars

Healthy easy bars! My husband is very picky when it comes to healthy snack bars. He loved these! I used unsalted nuts and pepitas and added extra honey the second time, they did crumble a little more the first time because I only used 1/2 cup honey. Came out perfect the second time! I also used flaxseed meal it seemed to hold it together better. Pros: You can use almost any cereal, nuts and fruit! Cons: I would say a 1 cup of honey instead of 1/2