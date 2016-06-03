Shrimp & Pea Risotto

This Spanish-inspired main-dish risotto is studded with plenty of shrimp and peas. If you happen to have fresh shelled peas on hand, feel free to use them in place of the frozen peas.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2011

total:
45 mins
Servings:
6

Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring stock (or clam juice) to a simmer in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat. Reduce the heat so it remains steaming, but is not simmering.

  • Heat oil in a Dutch oven over medium-low heat. Add shallots (or onion) and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 2 minutes. Add garlic and saffron and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add rice and salt and stir to coat.

  • Stir 1/2 cup of the hot liquid and a generous splash of wine into the rice. Cook, stirring frequently, until the liquid has been absorbed. Continue to cook on medium-low, adding hot liquid in 1/2-cup increments followed by a splash of wine, and stirring frequently after each addition, until most of the liquid is absorbed. With your last addition, stir in shrimp and peas. Stir until the liquid is absorbed and the shrimp is just cooked through, about 4 minutes. The risotto is done when you've used all the hot liquid and wine and the rice is creamy and just tender, 25 to 35 minutes total.

  • Remove from the heat; stir in 3/4 cup cheese, preserved lemon (if using), lemon juice and pepper. Serve sprinkled with the remaining 1/4 cup cheese.

Tips

Notes: Bottled clam juice can be very high in sodium. We like Bar Harbor brand, which has 120 mg sodium per 2-ounce serving. Look for it in the canned-fish section or the seafood department of your supermarket.

The dried stigma from Crocus sativus, saffron adds flavor and golden color to a variety of Middle Eastern, African and European foods. Find it in the spice section of supermarkets, gourmet shops or at tienda.com. It will keep in an airtight container for several years.

Both wild-caught and farm-raised shrimp can damage the surrounding ecosystems when not managed properly. Look for shrimp certified by an independent agency, such as Wild American Shrimp or Marine Stewardship Council. If you can't find certified shrimp, choose wild-caught shrimp from North America--it's more likely to be sustainably caught. Shrimp is usually sold by the number needed to make one pound. For example, “21-25 count” means there will be 21 to 25 shrimp in a pound. Size names, such as “large” or “extra large,” are not standardized. In recipes calling for a specific count, order by the count (or number) per pound to be sure you're getting the size you want.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 1/4 cups
Per Serving:
390 calories; protein 21.9g; carbohydrates 46.2g; dietary fiber 2.2g; sugars 2.5g; fat 9.2g; saturated fat 3.1g; cholesterol 104.8mg; vitamin a iu 1028.9IU; vitamin c 7.5mg; folate 37.3mcg; calcium 228.4mg; iron 1.4mg; magnesium 39.3mg; potassium 298.6mg; sodium 864.4mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

2 1/2 starch, 1 vegetable, 3 lean meat, 1 fat
