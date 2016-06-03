Basic Risotto

I am not sure I liked adding the wine with each addition of broth. I could still taste the wine. I usually add all the wine up front to cook off the wine taste. It's possible the wine I chose was not a good choice. I added a bit of butter at the end of cooking and liked the flavor. It did take a long time to cook the rice and you do need to constantly stir but that's Risotto. I have made risotto in a slow cooker and it works fine if you are entertaining. No need to constantly stir. I make a big pot full and use leftovers to make rice balls. They are amazing!