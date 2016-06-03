Fig-Anise Compote

Cook the figs in this compote down until they can be spread with a knife or spoon. The compote is equally delicious as a condiment on a cheese plate, as an accompaniment for roast pork or as a spread on toast. If you're giving this as a gift, include a card with serving suggestions.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 2010

2 hrs 20 mins
48

  • Heat oil in a Dutch oven over medium heat. Add onion and salt and cook, stirring occasionally, until starting to brown, about 5 minutes. Add figs, water, honey (or brown sugar) and aniseed (or star anise). Bring to a simmer and cook, adjusting the heat as necessary to maintain a simmer, until the figs are starting to fall apart, 2 to 2 1/4 hours.

  • Let cool. Remove star anise, if using, and spoon the compote into airtight containers; refrigerate.

Make Ahead Tip: Refrigerate in airtight containers for up to 3 weeks.

Serving Size: 2 tablespoons
56 calories; protein 0.6g; carbohydrates 13.8g; dietary fiber 1.7g; sugars 10.9g; fat 0.5g; saturated fat 0.1g; vitamin a iu 2.3IU; vitamin c 0.5mg; folate 2.2mcg; calcium 29.8mg; iron 0.4mg; magnesium 12.2mg; potassium 121.7mg; sodium 14.9mg; added sugar 3g.
1 fruit

