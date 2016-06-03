Golden Turmeric Latkes with Applesauce

Rating: 3 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 1 Rating

These crispy-on-the-outside-and-tender-on-the-inside latkes are delicious paired with a subtly spicy clove-scented applesauce.

Raghavan Iyer
Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 2010

Gallery

Recipe Summary

total:
45 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Sauce
Latkes

Directions

  • To prepare sauce: Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a small skillet over medium-high heat. Add ginger and cook, stirring, until light brown and aromatic, 30 seconds to 1 minute. Stir in turmeric and cloves. Cook until the spices are fragrant, 30 seconds to 1 minute more. Scrape the spices into the applesauce in a small bowl and stir well to combine.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat oven to 200 degrees F. Place a baking sheet in the oven.

  • To prepare latkes: Thoroughly mix potatoes, onion, chiles to taste, cilantro, flour, cumin, salt, turmeric and eggs in a large bowl.

  • Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large nonstick skillet or griddle over medium heat. Place a heaping tablespoon of the potato mixture in the skillet and flatten with a spatula into a disk roughly 3 inches in diameter. Form as many latkes as you can in the pan without overcrowding. Cook until golden brown and crispy on the bottom, 3 to 5 minutes. Flip and continue cooking until the other side is golden brown and crispy, 3 to 5 minutes. Briefly drain on a paper towel-lined plate, then transfer to the oven to keep warm. Repeat with the remaining oil and potato mixture.

  • Serve the latkes with the seasoned applesauce.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate the sauce (Step 1) for up to 3 days.

Note: Chickpea flour, or garbanzo bean flour, is commonly used in Indian and Middle Eastern cooking. It's a gluten-free alternative to wheat flour. Look for it in the gluten-free or bulk-foods section of large supermarkets and natural-foods stores or online at bobsredmill.com.

Cut Down on Dishes: A rimmed baking sheet is great for everything from roasting to catching accidental drips and spills. For effortless cleanup and to keep your baking sheets in tip-top shape, line them with a layer of foil before each use.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 2 latkes
Per Serving:
187 calories; protein 5.1g; carbohydrates 21.5g; dietary fiber 2.7g; sugars 5.7g; fat 9.3g; saturated fat 1.1g; cholesterol 62mg; vitamin a iu 151.4IU; vitamin c 5.8mg; folate 50.3mcg; calcium 25.6mg; iron 1.3mg; magnesium 29.2mg; potassium 325.9mg; sodium 220.6mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

1 starch, 1/2 fruit, 1 1/2 fat

Advertisement

Reviews

1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
© Copyright 2021 eatingwell.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 06/09/2021