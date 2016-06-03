Green Chile & Goat Cheese Dip

This creamy, cheesy dip is spiked with green chiles and smoky chipotle pepper. Be sure to drain the ricotta the day before you want to serve the dip. Serve with tortilla chips or crackers.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 2010

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350F.

  • Coat a glass pie pan with cooking spray. Mash together ricotta and goat cheese in a medium bowl. Drain chiles in a colander or sieve, pressing to remove as much liquid as possible. Stir into the cheese mixture. Spread evenly in the prepared pan. Sprinkle with pepitas and chipotle.

  • Bake until the dip is bubbling at the edges, about 30 minutes. Let cool for 5 minutes.

Tips

Tips: To drain ricotta, spoon into a sieve lined with a double layer of cheesecloth or a large coffee filter. Place over a bowl and drain in the refrigerator for 24 hours.

Pepitas, olive-green-hulled pumpkin seeds, are commonly used in Mexican cooking and are a perfect snack when roasted and lightly salted. Find them in the bulk-foods section of natural-foods markets, Mexican grocers or at melissas.com. To toast pepitas: Cook in a small dry skillet over medium-low heat, stirring constantly, until fragrant and lightly browned, 2 to 4 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 tablespoons
Per Serving:
52 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 1.4g; dietary fiber 0.2g; sugars 0.1g; fat 3.5g; saturated fat 2.3g; cholesterol 9.8mg; vitamin a iu 189.1IU; vitamin c 1.8mg; folate 6.3mcg; calcium 63.7mg; iron 0.3mg; magnesium 5.3mg; potassium 34.6mg; sodium 83.2mg.
Exchanges:

1 high fat meat
