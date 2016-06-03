Green Chile Sauce

Roasted New Mexican green chiles makes a great sauce for enchiladas or burritos.

Cheryl & Bill Jamison

total:
30 mins
Servings:
12

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Add onion and garlic and cook, stirring, until very soft, about 4 minutes. Sprinkle flour over the mixture and cook, stirring, for 1 minute more. Add chiles and broth; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to a low simmer and cook until thickened but still easily spoonable, 15 to 20 minutes.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Refrigerate for up to 3 days.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1/2 cup
Per Serving:
27 calories; protein 1.3g; carbohydrates 4.1g; dietary fiber 0.6g; sugars 1.8g; fat 0.9g; saturated fat 0.1g; vitamin a iu 295IU; vitamin c 61.7mg; folate 10.8mcg; calcium 7.8mg; iron 0.4mg; magnesium 7.9mg; potassium 136.3mg; sodium 143.1mg.
Exchanges:

free food
