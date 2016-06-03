Chunky Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto

Try this quick, full-flavored sun-dried tomato pesto with roasted vegetables or as a sandwich spread.

EatingWell Test Kitchen

total:
10 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Ingredients

Directions

  • Process sun-dried tomatoes, water, oil, garlic, pine nuts, vinegar, oregano and salt in a food processor until a rough pesto forms. Stir in cheese.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Refrigerate for up to 5 days.

Tips: For this recipe, look for soft sun-dried tomatoes (not packed in oil). If you can only find tomatoes that are very dry (and hard), soak in boiling water for about 20 minutes, then drain and chop them before using.

To toast pine nuts, place in a small dry skillet and cook over medium-low heat, stirring constantly, until fragrant and lightly browned, 2 to 4 minutes.

Serving Size:
2 tablespoons
Per Serving:
61 calories; protein 1.3g; carbohydrates 2.5g; dietary fiber 0.6g; sugars 1.4g; fat 5.4g; saturated fat 0.8g; cholesterol 0.9mg; vitamin a iu 43.1IU; vitamin c 1.6mg; folate 3.4mcg; calcium 23.7mg; iron 0.5mg; magnesium 13.2mg; potassium 134.3mg; sodium 103mg.
1 fat
