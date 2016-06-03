Curried Chicken Thighs with Buttery Croutons

These saucy curried chicken thighs makes a great dish for a big easy family supper. There's plenty of curry sauce, so serve with brown rice or whole-wheat egg noodles. We call for boneless, skinless chicken thighs here, but we've also tried it with bone-in thighs and it worked wonderfully.

Jessie Price
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2010

1 hr 45 mins
8

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Coat a 9-by-13-inch (or similar 3-quart) baking dish with cooking spray.

  • Heat 2 teaspoons oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Sprinkle chicken with 1/2 teaspoon salt. Add half the chicken to the pan and cook until browned on both sides and just cooked through, 8 to 10 minutes total. Transfer to the prepared baking dish. Repeat with the remaining chicken.

  • Add the remaining 1 teaspoon oil and onion to the pan. Cook, stirring often, until softened and light brown, 4 to 5 minutes. Add curry powder, ginger, pepper and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt; cook for 1 minute. Sprinkle with flour and stir to coat. Add broth and milk. Bring to a simmer, stirring constantly, until thickened, about 2 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in peas, mayonnaise and lemon juice (or vinegar). Pour the sauce over the chicken.

  • Wash and dry the pan. Melt butter in the pan over medium heat. Remove from the heat and stir in bread cubes. Toss to coat. Arrange the bread on top of the casserole.

  • Bake the casserole until it is bubbling and the croutons are golden brown, 35 to 40 minutes. Let stand for 10 minutes before serving.

Make Ahead Tip: Prepare through Step 4; cover and refrigerate for up to 1 day or freeze for up to 1 month (defrost in the refrigerator for 2 days before baking). Let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes, then bake at 400°F for about 1 hour.

Storage smarts: For long-term freezer storage, wrap your food in a layer of plastic wrap followed by a layer of foil. The plastic will help prevent freezer burn while the foil will help keep off-odors from seeping into the food.

Per Serving:
348 calories; protein 29.8g; carbohydrates 23.2g; dietary fiber 4.2g; sugars 5.2g; fat 14.9g; saturated fat 4.7g; cholesterol 134.6mg; vitamin a iu 883.9IU; vitamin c 5.6mg; folate 57.1mcg; calcium 99.4mg; iron 2.7mg; magnesium 54.8mg; potassium 479.2mg; sodium 613.3mg; thiamin 0.3mg; added sugar 1g.
1 starch, 1 vegetable, 3 lean meat, 1 fat
