Curried Chicken Thighs with Buttery Croutons

Made this last night for dinner and it is a hit! A bit labor intensive, but loved it and would make again, but would prep ahead and then bake on another night to eat. Had a friend over for dinner, sent some leftover home with her for lunch and my husband and I both have leftovers for our lunches today. Still more at home. One of the reasons why I love casseroles! Next to try is the broccoli and beef casserole... MMMMMMM