Quick Cucumber Kimchi

I and my cohorts at work eat a ton of kimchi (quick and easy) so I made a 10X batch. I used 2X the spice, 1.5X the fresh ginger, and added freshly peeled daikon radish cut into thin matchsticks for some further bite as cucumber kimchi is normally quite mild...so in a sense I used the cocktail I used for when I am making cabbage kimchi. Additionally I peeled (understanding that takes away some of the nutrients) and cut the cucumber into thicker smaller uniform pieces. As a kimchi aficionado who makes it often I and the guys really enjoyed this recipe, just needed to add a little more punch.