Steak & Potato Salad with Horseradish Dressing
The classic combination of steak and potatoes gets a summer makeover with the addition of fresh grilled corn and green beans. Reserve some of the tangy horseradish dressing if you like and toss it with lettuce as a bed for the steak salad. Serve with a glass of cold pilsner.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Make Ahead Tip: Prepare potatoes and green beans (Step 2) and refrigerate for up to 3 days.
To oil a grill rack, oil a folded paper towel, hold it with tongs and rub it over the rack. (Do not use cooking spray on a hot grill.)
To remove corn kernels from the cob, stand an ear of corn on one end and slice the kernels off with a sharp knife.
Nutrition Facts
2 starch, 1 vegetable, 3 lean meat, 1 fat