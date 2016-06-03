Steak & Potato Salad with Horseradish Dressing

The classic combination of steak and potatoes gets a summer makeover with the addition of fresh grilled corn and green beans. Reserve some of the tangy horseradish dressing if you like and toss it with lettuce as a bed for the steak salad. Serve with a glass of cold pilsner.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2010

45 mins
4

  • Preheat grill to medium.

  • Bring 1 inch of water to a boil in a large saucepan fitted with a steamer basket. Add potatoes, cover and cook until tender, 10 to 15 minutes. Transfer to a cutting board to cool. Add beans to the steamer basket, cover and cook until bright green and just tender, 4 to 6 minutes. Rinse in a colander with cold water until cool. Drain thoroughly and transfer to a large bowl. Cut the potatoes into halves or quarters and add to the bowl with the beans. Stir in chives (or scallion greens).

  • Meanwhile, combine sour cream, vinegar, horseradish, Worcestershire and 1/2 teaspoon pepper in a small bowl. Whisk in oil.

  • Sprinkle both sides of steak with salt and the remaining 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Oil the grill rack (see Tips). Grill the steak about 5 minutes per side for medium-rare, 6 minutes per side for medium. Grill the corn, turning occasionally, until marked and tender, 8 to 12 minutes total. Transfer to a cutting board; let the steak rest for 5 minutes. When the corn is cool enough to handle, cut the kernels from the cob (see Tips). Thinly slice the steak crosswise. Add the steak and any accumulated juice and the corn kernels to the bowl with the potatoes and beans; toss with the horseradish dressing.

Make Ahead Tip: Prepare potatoes and green beans (Step 2) and refrigerate for up to 3 days.

To oil a grill rack, oil a folded paper towel, hold it with tongs and rub it over the rack. (Do not use cooking spray on a hot grill.)

To remove corn kernels from the cob, stand an ear of corn on one end and slice the kernels off with a sharp knife.

about 2 cups
379 calories; protein 28.2g; carbohydrates 37.1g; dietary fiber 6.2g; sugars 7.1g; fat 14.4g; saturated fat 4.1g; cholesterol 65.1mg; vitamin a iu 1010.4IU; vitamin c 27.4mg; folate 90.3mcg; calcium 95.8mg; iron 3.5mg; magnesium 85.2mg; potassium 1154.5mg; sodium 306.8mg; thiamin 0.3mg.
2 starch, 1 vegetable, 3 lean meat, 1 fat
