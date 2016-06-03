Gochujang-Glazed Grilled Mackerel

This dish was simple to make and delicious. I had a REALLY tough time finding the gochujang paste, even at an Asian supermarket (FYI - try looking for it in a tube if you don't see a tub). I'm glad I made the effort, though, because it has a great taste - pleasantly spicy but not so hot that you can't enjoy the flavor. I used trout, and it was great on the grill. Be sure to really oil the grill, though - I oiled mine fairly well and the fish still stuck a little bit and I had to loosen it up with a spatula. If you haven't eaten much trout before, trying to avoid the tiny bones is a bit annoying, but the finished product was so tasty that it made up for the extra work.