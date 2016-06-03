Grilled Shrimp Skewers over White Bean Salad

Fresh herbs make all the difference in this light, summery bean salad that in turn makes an aromatic bed for the easy grilled shrimp. The shrimp and salad are wonderful together but you could also make them separately. Consider skewering and grilling scallops as another delicious option.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2010

30 mins
6

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine lemon zest, lemon juice, oil, oregano, sage, chives, pepper and salt in a large bowl. Reserve 2 tablespoons of the dressing in a small bowl. Add beans, tomatoes and celery to the large bowl; toss well.

  • Preheat grill to medium-high or place a grill pan over medium-high heat until hot.

  • Thread shrimp onto 6 skewers. (If using a grill pan, you don't need to skewer the shrimp.)

  • Oil the grill rack (see Tip) or the grill pan. Grill the shrimp until pink and firm, turning once, about 4 minutes total. Serve the shrimp on the white bean salad, drizzled with the reserved dressing.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate the salad and shrimp separately for up to 1 day.

Equipment: Six 8- to 10-inch skewers

Note: Both wild-caught and farm-raised shrimp can damage the surrounding ecosystems when not managed properly. Look for shrimp certified by an independent agency, such as Wild American Shrimp or Marine Stewardship Council. If you can't find certified shrimp, choose wild-caught shrimp from North America--it's more likely to be sustainably caught. Shrimp is usually sold by the number needed to make one pound. For example, “21-25 count” means there will be 21 to 25 shrimp in a pound. Size names, such as “large” or “extra large,” are not standardized. In recipes calling for a specific count, order by the count (or number) per pound to be sure you're getting the size you want.

Tip: To oil a grill rack, oil a folded paper towel, hold it with tongs and rub it over the rack. (Do not use cooking spray on a hot grill.)

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 3/4 cup salad and 4 shrimp
Per Serving:
212 calories; protein 16.9g; carbohydrates 22.1g; dietary fiber 7.9g; sugars 1.5g; fat 8g; saturated fat 1.1g; cholesterol 95.3mg; vitamin a iu 582.8IU; vitamin c 12.3mg; folate 29.4mcg; calcium 65.2mg; iron 0.3mg; magnesium 26.3mg; potassium 241.6mg; sodium 575.2mg.
Exchanges:

1 starch, 1 vegetable, 2 1/2 lean meat, 1 1/2 fat
