Five-Spice Tilapia

A nice change of pace from my usual fish entrees! My family enjoyed this fish dish! It was a nice change from the regular fish recipes in my rotation. And I was happy to put the Five Spice powder in my pantry to good use! I seem to forget it's there sometimes, which is a shame because it's absolutely divine! I doubled the recipe and used Splenda brown sugar blend (but only about 2.5 Tbsp) instead of the regular brown sugar. I left the scallion garnish off, too, as I'm not that fond of them. I wouldn't want to eat this every night, because of the sugar, but it's definitely good enough to make again. Pros: Fast and easy to prepare.