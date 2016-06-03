Five-Spice Tilapia

Chinese five-spice powder, soy sauce and brown sugar make a quick glaze for tilapia. You'll need a skillet that is 12 inches or larger to accommodate the pound of tilapia fillets--if you don't have one large enough, use 2 smaller skillets instead or cook them in two separate batches, using more oil as necessary.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2010

total:
15 mins
Servings: 4
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Sprinkle both sides of tilapia fillets with five-spice powder. Combine soy sauce and brown sugar in a small bowl.

  • Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the tilapia and cook until the outer edges are opaque, about 2 minutes. Reduce heat to medium, turn the fish over, stir the soy mixture and pour into the pan. Bring the sauce to a boil and cook until the fish is cooked through and the sauce has thickened slightly, about 2 minutes more. Add scallions and remove from the heat. Serve the fish drizzled with the pan sauce.

Tips

Tip: Five-spice powder is a blend of cinnamon, cloves, fennel seed, star anise and Szechuan peppercorns. Look for it in the spice section at the market or with other Asian ingredients.

People with celiac disease or gluten-sensitivity should use soy sauces that are labeled "gluten-free," as soy sauce may contain wheat or other gluten-containing sweeteners and flavors.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
180 calories; protein 23.9g; carbohydrates 9.4g; dietary fiber 0.4g; sugars 6.9g; fat 5.6g; saturated fat 0.9g; cholesterol 56.7mg; vitamin a iu 112.2IU; vitamin c 2.1mg; folate 34.5mcg; calcium 33.4mg; iron 1.5mg; magnesium 38.9mg; potassium 411.4mg; sodium 596mg; thiamin 0.1mg; added sugar 9g.
Exchanges:

1 other carbohydrate, 3 lean meat, 1 fat
