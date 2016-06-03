Cornmeal-Crusted Chicken Nuggets with Blackberry Mustard

Tossing chicken tenders with cornmeal gives these chicken nuggets great crunch without deep-frying. Blackberries (or raspberries, if you prefer) combined with whole-grain mustard make for a sweet-and-savory dipping sauce. Serve with: Steamed broccoli and carrots.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2010

Recipe Summary

total:
20 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Mash blackberries (or raspberries), mustard and honey in a small bowl until it looks like a chunky sauce.

  • Sprinkle chicken tenders with salt and pepper. Place cornmeal in a medium bowl, add the chicken and toss to coat (discard any leftover cornmeal).

  • Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to medium and cook the chicken, turning once or twice, until browned and just cooked through, 6 to 8 minutes total (thinner nuggets will cook faster than thicker ones). Serve the chicken nuggets with the berry mustard.

Tips

Tip: Chicken tenders are the lean strips of rib meat typically found attached to the underside of chicken breasts. They can also be purchased separately. Four 1-ounce tenders will yield a 3-ounce cooked portion. Tenders are perfect for quick stir-fries, chicken satay or kid-friendly breaded “chicken nuggets.”

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
201 calories; protein 23.6g; carbohydrates 8.6g; dietary fiber 2g; sugars 4.6g; fat 7g; saturated fat 1.3g; cholesterol 62.7mg; vitamin a iu 99.4IU; vitamin c 7.6mg; folate 12.8mcg; calcium 22.7mg; iron 1.1mg; magnesium 32.5mg; potassium 259mg; sodium 459.3mg; thiamin 0.1mg; added sugar 3g.
Exchanges:

1 starch, 4 lean meat, 1 fat
