Cornmeal-Crusted Chicken Nuggets with Blackberry Mustard

Super fast and yummy! I just finished eating this. After a long day this was quick and easy. I get tired of eating the same things but hate buying lots of ingredients for one recipe. I pretty much had everything on hand but the fresh blackberries. I added a bit of extra honey to mine since the berries were tart. For the chicken I cubed it up, seasoned with paprika, onion and garlic powder, sea salt and freshly cracked pepper. Let it marinade for about 10 minutes. I put the cornmeal in a large ziploc and added McCormick's Perfect Pinch for chicken and shook it all up. My boyfriend and I both loved it. Adding this to my rotation. Pros: Easy, quick, new. Cons: None.