Tomato & Provolone Sandwiches

There's something magical about a simple bread-and-tomato sandwich, but this one is even better topped with melted provolone cheese and tarragon-garlic mayo.

Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2010

15 mins
4

Ingredients

Directions

  • Position rack in upper third of oven; preheat broiler.

  • Mash garlic on a cutting board with the side of a chef's knife or a spoon until a paste forms. Transfer to a small bowl and combine with mayonnaise, tarragon (or basil), lemon juice, pepper and salt.

  • Place bread on a large baking sheet and broil until lightly toasted, 1 to 2 minutes. Turn the bread over and divide cheese among 4 of the pieces. Continue broiling until the cheese is melted, 1 to 2 minutes.

  • Assemble sandwiches with tomato and the garlic-herb mayonnaise. Top with the melted cheese bread.

Tips

Cut Down on Dishes: A rimmed baking sheet is great for everything from roasting to catching accidental drips and spills. For effortless cleanup and to keep your baking sheets in tip-top shape, line them with a layer of foil before each use.

389 calories; protein 16.8g; carbohydrates 36.1g; dietary fiber 5.9g; sugars 7.4g; fat 20.1g; saturated fat 6.8g; cholesterol 23.1mg; vitamin a iu 1056.2IU; vitamin c 14.3mg; folate 66.1mcg; calcium 296.1mg; iron 2.1mg; magnesium 70.3mg; potassium 427.3mg; sodium 651.8mg; thiamin 0.2mg; added sugar 4g.
2 starch, 1 vegetable, 1 high-fat meat, 2 1/2 fat
