Tomato & Provolone Sandwiches

This was a light and delicious meal. Even the family member who doesn't care for tomatoes thought that it had a delicious taste. We used Kraft mayo instead of the low-fat, tarragon instead of the basil, and we didn't use any added salt. I'm not sure how many extra calories the regular mayo added to the calorie count, but the only other food that was served with this meal was fruit. In the summertime when it is too hot to cook, this meal is quick and not too heavy on the tummy.