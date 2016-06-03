Seaweed & Tofu Soup
Korean meals always include soups--like this mild one based on vitamin-rich wakame seaweed, the same kind often used in miso soup.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Tip: Look for wakame in natural-foods stores or Asian markets.
Note: Miso is fermented bean paste made from barley, rice or soybeans used to add flavor to dishes such as soups, sauces and salad dressings. It is available in different colors, depending on the type of grain or bean and how long it's been fermented. In general, the lighter the color, the more mild the flavor. It will keep, in the refrigerator, for at least a year.
Nutrition Facts
1 vegetable, 1 fat