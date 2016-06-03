Vietnamese Dipping Sauce

This tangy Vietnamese dipping sauce--perfect for spring rolls--is flavored with lime juice, fish sauce, garlic and serrano pepper.

EatingWell Test Kitchen

total:
5 mins
Servings:
8

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Stir together lime juice, water, fish sauce, sugar, garlic, serrano (or crushed red pepper) and scallion (if using) in a small bowl until the sugar is dissolved.

Tips

Tip: Fish sauce is a pungent Southeast Asian condiment made from salted, fermented fish. Find it in the Asian-food section of well-stocked supermarkets and at Asian specialty markets. We use Thai Kitchen fish sauce, lower in sodium than other brands (1,190 mg per tablespoon), in our recipe testing and nutritional analyses.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
13 calories; protein 0.6g; carbohydrates 3g; dietary fiber 0.1g; sugars 1.9g; vitamin a iu 10IU; vitamin c 2.2mg; folate 0.8mcg; calcium 1.7mg; magnesium 0.8mg; potassium 10.6mg; sodium 297.9mg.
Exchanges:

Free food
