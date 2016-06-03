Bourbon-Cherry Seltzers

Homemade cherry-infused bourbon (or rum) is the base for this adult seltzer. The bourbon syrup from the cherries is sweet, but if you like a sweeter cocktail, use ginger ale in place of the seltzer.

EatingWell Test Kitchen

total:
25 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Microwave bourbon (or rum) and brown sugar in a microwave-safe dish until hot, about 1 minute. (Alternatively, heat in a small saucepan over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until hot.) Stir until the sugar is dissolved. Pack cherries into a small jar and pour the hot liquid over them; gently press on the cherries to make sure they are submerged. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 week or up to 1 month.

  • To prepare seltzers: Fill four 12-ounce rocks glasses with ice, add 1 1/2 ounces (3 tablespoons) cherry-infused bourbon (or rum) to each glass and top with about 4 ounces (1/2 cup) seltzer each. Garnish with 2 or 3 whole Bourbon Cherries. (Refrigerate the remaining Bourbon Cherries for up to 1 month.)

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Store the bourbon cherries (Step 1) in the refrigerator for up to 1 month.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 cocktail
Per Serving:
219 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 31.5g; sugars 30.1g; fat 0.1g; vitamin a iu 210IU; vitamin c 3.7mg; folate 0.3mcg; calcium 27mg; iron 0.3mg; magnesium 4.5mg; potassium 56.5mg; sodium 9.5mg; added sugar 40g.
Exchanges:

3 1/2 other carbohydrate
