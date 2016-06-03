Bourbon-Cherry Seltzers
Homemade cherry-infused bourbon (or rum) is the base for this adult seltzer. The bourbon syrup from the cherries is sweet, but if you like a sweeter cocktail, use ginger ale in place of the seltzer.
Make Ahead Tip: Store the bourbon cherries (Step 1) in the refrigerator for up to 1 month.
219 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 31.5g; sugars 30.1g; fat 0.1g; vitamin a iu 210IU; vitamin c 3.7mg; folate 0.3mcg; calcium 27mg; iron 0.3mg; magnesium 4.5mg; potassium 56.5mg; sodium 9.5mg; added sugar 40g.
3 1/2 other carbohydrate