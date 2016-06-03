Bourbon Cherries
A boozy fire emanates from these drunken cherries that get better with age. Serve them with cheese or combine the cherry-infused bourbon with seltzer or other soda to make a special cocktail. Fill a 12-ounce rocks glass with ice, add 1 1/2 ounces (3 tablespoons) of the cherry-infused bourbon (or rum), top with seltzer and garnish with the bourbon cherries.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2010
Make Ahead Tip: Refrigerate for up to 1 month.
Serving Size:1 cherry
33 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 5.3g; dietary fiber 0.2g; sugars 5g; vitamin a iu 4.9IU; vitamin c 0.5mg; folate 0.3mcg; calcium 4.4mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 1.2mg; potassium 22.7mg; sodium 1.2mg.
free food