Bourbon Cherries

1 Ratings
  • 5 0
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

A boozy fire emanates from these drunken cherries that get better with age. Serve them with cheese or combine the cherry-infused bourbon with seltzer or other soda to make a special cocktail. Fill a 12-ounce rocks glass with ice, add 1 1/2 ounces (3 tablespoons) of the cherry-infused bourbon (or rum), top with seltzer and garnish with the bourbon cherries.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2010

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
15 mins
Servings:
40

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Microwave bourbon (or rum) and brown sugar in a microwave-safe dish until hot, about 1 minute. (Alternatively, heat in a small saucepan over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until hot.) Stir until the sugar is dissolved. Pack cherries into a small jar and pour the hot liquid over them; gently press on the cherries to make sure they are submerged. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 week or up to 1 month.

    Advertisement

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Refrigerate for up to 1 month.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 cherry
Per Serving:
33 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 5.3g; dietary fiber 0.2g; sugars 5g; vitamin a iu 4.9IU; vitamin c 0.5mg; folate 0.3mcg; calcium 4.4mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 1.2mg; potassium 22.7mg; sodium 1.2mg.
Exchanges:

free food
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/16/2022