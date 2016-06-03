Pico de Gallo

This easy, fresh tomato salsa is delicious on tacos, tostadas or simply served with tortilla chips. Since the heat of jalapeños varies, start with one, taste, then add more if you want it hotter. For a sweet-tangy variation, add about 1 cup diced fresh fruit, such as pineapple, mango or peach.

Bruce Aidells
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2010

total:
20 mins
Servings:
16

  • Combine tomatoes, onion, cilantro, jalapeno to taste, lime zest and juice, and sugar in a medium serving bowl. Season with salt and pepper.

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 1 day.

1/4 cup
11 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 2.5g; dietary fiber 0.5g; sugars 1.4g; fat 0.1g; vitamin a iu 270.9IU; vitamin c 6.4mg; folate 6.5mcg; calcium 6.2mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 4.2mg; potassium 80.6mg; sodium 74.8mg.
free food
