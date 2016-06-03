Fire-Roasted Salsa
Charring fresh tomatoes and jalapeños on the grill gives this chunky pureed salsa great fire-roasted flavor. It works just as well under the broiler and even tastes delicious made with canned fire-roasted tomatoes.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2010
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 5 days or freeze for up to 3 months.
Cut Down on Dishes: A rimmed baking sheet is great for everything from roasting to catching accidental drips and spills. For effortless cleanup and to keep your baking sheets in tip-top shape, line them with a layer of foil before each use.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1/4 cup
Per Serving:
10 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 2.1g; dietary fiber 0.6g; sugars 1.3g; fat 0.1g; vitamin a iu 398IU; vitamin c 8.5mg; folate 7.3mcg; calcium 6.2mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 5.5mg; potassium 115.2mg; sodium 147.8mg.
Exchanges:
free food