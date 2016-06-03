Fire-Roasted Salsa

Charring fresh tomatoes and jalapeños on the grill gives this chunky pureed salsa great fire-roasted flavor. It works just as well under the broiler and even tastes delicious made with canned fire-roasted tomatoes.

Bruce Aidells
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2010

20 mins
8

  • Preheat grill to high (or preheat broiler).

  • Grill tomatoes and jalapeño, turning frequently, until charred, 10 minutes for the tomatoes, about 5 minutes for the jalapeno. (To broil, place on a baking sheet and broil about 4 inches from the heat, turning once or twice, until charred, 8 to 10 minutes total.)

  • When cool enough to handle, core the tomatoes and remove the stem from the jalapeño. Place in a food processor along with garlic; pulse to form a chunky mixture. Season with salt to taste.

  • Canned-Tomato Variation: No fresh tomatoes? Drain two 14-ounce cans of fire-roasted tomatoes. Roast jalapeño in a small dry skillet over medium heat, turning occasionally, until soft and blackened in spots, 10 to 15 minutes. Pulse the drained tomatoes, jalapeño and garlic in a food processor until chunky.

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 5 days or freeze for up to 3 months.

Cut Down on Dishes: A rimmed baking sheet is great for everything from roasting to catching accidental drips and spills. For effortless cleanup and to keep your baking sheets in tip-top shape, line them with a layer of foil before each use.

1/4 cup
10 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 2.1g; dietary fiber 0.6g; sugars 1.3g; fat 0.1g; vitamin a iu 398IU; vitamin c 8.5mg; folate 7.3mcg; calcium 6.2mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 5.5mg; potassium 115.2mg; sodium 147.8mg.
free food
