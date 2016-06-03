Cherry Cream Cheese

Make your own flavored cream cheese by stirring in fresh, in-season cherries. We like the flavor of black cherries, but any kind will work. Spread this on your morning bagel or sandwich it between graham crackers for a cherry cheesecake-inspired snack.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2010

10 mins
5

  • Combine cream cheese, cherries, sugar and allspice in a small bowl.

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 1 day.

2 tablespoons
65 calories; protein 2.2g; carbohydrates 2.8g; dietary fiber 0.2g; sugars 2.4g; fat 5.2g; saturated fat 2.9g; cholesterol 16.8mg; vitamin a iu 195.8IU; vitamin c 0.6mg; folate 3.5mcg; calcium 27.7mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 3.2mg; potassium 51.8mg; sodium 75.8mg; added sugar 1g.
1 fat
