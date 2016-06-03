Quick Vegetable Saute

Add a little shallot and dried dill or tarragon to any mixture of frozen vegetables and have a delicious side dish on the table fast. If you'd like to make this recipe with fresh vegetables instead, cut them into bite-size pieces and add a tablespoon or two of water to the skillet when you add the vegetables; adjust the cooking time as needed.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2010

15 mins
4

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add shallot and cook, stirring, until softened, about 1 minute. Stir in frozen vegetables. Cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are tender, 4 to 6 minutes. Stir in dill (or tarragon), salt and pepper.

about 3/4 cup
107 calories; protein 2.6g; carbohydrates 16.8g; dietary fiber 3.5g; sugars 4.2g; fat 4.2g; saturated fat 0.6g; vitamin a iu 6423.6IU; vitamin c 9.6mg; folate 28.3mcg; calcium 38.8mg; iron 0.9mg; magnesium 24mg; potassium 293.9mg; sodium 177.7mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
2 vegetable, 2 fat
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/08/2022