Nina's Mexican Rice

Really good! I've made this three times now, and each time gets better! I cut the recipe in half for the 2 of us each time. First time, made according to recipe...was a bit bland, but moist & fluffy. Second time, I used white rice, increased onion to 1/2 medium onion, kept the garlic at 1 Tbsp. and added 1/4 tsp. Mrs. Dash Southwestern (salt-free) seasoning; moist & fluffy and REALLY flavorful! Third time, I kept the onion, garlic & seasoning the same but used brown rice; it took about a cup more of broth and about 20 minutes longer than the recipe specified for brown rice, but it was by far the most delicious in our opinion! Even DH, who is not a brown rice fan, said the brown rice flavor was just better than with the white rice. This is an easy, no fuss version of Spanish/Mexican rice which is healthier than the regular version! Yay!! Pros: Tasty alternative to an unhealthy dish! Cons: Brown rice version needs tweaking...