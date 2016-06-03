Nina's Mexican Rice

The key to nutty and flavorful Mexican rice is cooking the rice first in oil until it is nicely golden.

Bruce Aidells
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2010

30 mins
6

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat a large heavy saucepan with a tight-fitting lid over medium heat. Add oil and rice and cook, stirring, until the rice is just beginning to brown, 4 to 5 minutes. Add onion and salt and cook, stirring, until the onion begins to soften, about 2 minutes. Add garlic and cook, stirring, until fragrant, 1 minute more. Pour tomato sauce over the rice and cook, stirring, for 1 minute.

  • Stir in broth and bring to a boil. Reduce to a simmer, cover and cook until the rice is cooked, about 15 minutes. Stir in vegetables and serve.

  • Brown Rice Variation: Use 1 cup long-grain brown rice and 1 3/4 cups broth. In Step 2, simmer for 45 minutes. Remove the rice from the heat and let stand, covered, for 15 minutes before adding the vegetables.

about 2/3 cup
193 calories; protein 4.4g; carbohydrates 32.2g; dietary fiber 1.6g; sugars 2.1g; fat 5.1g; saturated fat 0.4g; vitamin a iu 701.6IU; vitamin c 5.4mg; folate 103mcg; calcium 23.3mg; iron 1.7mg; magnesium 21.9mg; potassium 244.4mg; sodium 421.4mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
2 starch, 1 fat
