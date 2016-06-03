Nina's Mexican Rice
The key to nutty and flavorful Mexican rice is cooking the rice first in oil until it is nicely golden.
Very good and easy. And for the person who keeps burning the rice you have to consistently stir the rice in the oil . And then when it's brownish you add all the liquids
Excellent recipe! My very picky 5 year old loved it. I used it as filling for burritos, as I am not a fan of black beans or refried beans. It is my new go-to Spanish rice recipe.
I live in Tucson, AZ, and this is the kind of rice served in all the Mexican restaurants here. I made it exactly as the recipe stated using white rice. Came out nice and fluffy. I do want to try it with brown rice but for the most authentic restaurant style rice, white rice is the way to go. I will also cut any large carrot chunks next time. I got a huge one and it took away from the rest of the bite.
Question on rice I'm new to cooking, and I know this is a silly question, but do you fully cook the rice before you begin the recipe?
blended flavor This dish is worth a try. cook this dish before your other lunch/dinner sides/main dishes. Pros: tasty, healthy Cons: takes over an hour to be done.
Really good!I've made this three times now, and each time gets better! I cut the recipe in half for the 2 of us each time. First time, made according to recipe...was a bit bland, but moist & fluffy.Second time, I used white rice, increased onion to 1/2 medium onion, kept the garlic at 1 Tbsp. and added 1/4 tsp. Mrs. Dash Southwestern (salt-free) seasoning; moist & fluffy and REALLY flavorful!Third time, I kept the onion, garlic & seasoning the same but used brown rice; it took about a cup more of broth and about 20 minutes longer than the recipe specified for brown rice, but it was by far the most delicious in our opinion! Even DH, who is not a brown rice fan, said the brown rice flavor was just better than with the white rice. This is an easy, no fuss version of Spanish/Mexican rice which is healthier than the regular version! Yay!!Pros: Tasty alternative to an unhealthy dish!Cons: Brown rice version needs tweaking...
