I'm trying to get my husband into eating more veg in his diet since he is very fussy and will miss it out if it's in large pieces. Thankfully Asda does something called Broccoli Rice which is very finely cut broccoli that it's almost like couscous so there was no chance of him avoiding eating it. :D I'll be doubling the amount of herbs and seasoning though as he reckoned it was a bit flavourless! But that could've been because the mustard was overpowering everything else so I'll use half the amount of mustard next time.