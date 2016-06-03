Agustine's Beer & Tequila Carnitas

1 of 2

Rating: 5 stars Awesome I browned the meat then followed directions to tequila reduction added everything back with the beer and heated it. Then put it in the crockpot on low for 7 hours. Refrigerated overnight. Next day I reheated and boiled the excess liquid away and shredded the meat. Brown this a little for some crunch. Used 2 servings and vacuum sealed the remaining in 2 portion bags. This was soooooo good. I also used canned hatch tomatoes with peppers for my tomatoes.

Rating: 4 stars This was outstanding! A good recipe for when you are in the mood to putter around the kitchen. Well worth the time.

Rating: 4 stars THIS DISH IS OUT OF THIS WORLD!!! MUAHH!!!

Rating: 4 stars Bone in pork shoulder? If you could find pork shoulder with the bone removed it would save significant time preparing the meat. This was excellent. Be prepared for a long cooking time. It took me longer than what the recipe asked for.