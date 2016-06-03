Agustine's Beer & Tequila Carnitas
These pork carnitas have a little more flair and much less fat than the traditional deep-fried versions common to Mexican cuisine. Beer and dark tequila give them a very special flavor. Use leftover carnitas to make burritos, sandwiches or quesadillas.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days. Reheat, covered, in microwave or 325°F oven.
Bone-in pork shoulder (“Boston butt” or “fresh pork butt”) can weigh upwards of 10 pounds, so you may have to ask your butcher to cut one down for this recipe.
Golden-hued Reposado tequila has been aged in wooden barrels for a minimum of two months but no longer than 11 months. The flavor is more smooth and balanced than unaged (Blanco) or young (Joven) tequilas.
Kitchen Tip: 2 ways to warm corn tortillas: 1. Microwave: Wrap stacks of up to 12 tortillas in barely damp paper towels; microwave on High for 30 to 45 seconds. Wrap tortillas in a clean towel to keep warm. 2. Oven: Wrap stacks of 6 tortillas in foil; place in a 375°F oven for 10 to 15 minutes. Wrap tortillas in a clean towel to keep warm.
Nutrition Facts
1 vegetables, 3 medium-fat meat, 1 fat