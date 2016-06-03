Grilled Fish Tacos

Instead of deep-frying the fish for these fish tacos, we coat the fish with a flavor-packed chile rub and grill it instead. Make sure the fillets are no more than 1/2 to 3/4 inch thick so they cook quickly. Sometimes flipping fish on the grill can be tricky since the fish can stick to the grill or fall apart. The solution is to invest in a grill basket that easily holds 4 to 6 fish fillets and secures the fish in the basket for easy flipping. If you don't have a grilling basket, make sure the grill is hot and well oiled before adding the fish.

Bruce Aidells
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2010

Recipe Summary

total:
50 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Adobo-Rubbed Fish
Coleslaw

Directions

  • To prepare fish: Combine chili powder, lime juice, oil, cumin, onion powder, garlic powder, salt and pepper in a small bowl. Rub adobo rub all over fish. Let stand 20 to 30 minutes for the fish to absorb the flavor.

  • To prepare coleslaw: Combine sour cream, mayonnaise, cilantro, lime zest, lime juice, sugar, salt and pepper in a medium bowl; mix until smooth and creamy. Add cabbage and toss to combine. Refrigerate until ready to use.

  • Preheat grill to medium-high.

  • Oil the grill rack (see Tip) or use a grilling basket. Grill the fish until it is cooked through and easily flakes with a fork, 3 to 5 minutes per side. Transfer the fish to a platter and separate into large chunks.

  • Serve the tacos family-style by passing the fish, tortillas, coleslaw and taco garnishes separately.

Tips

Ingredient Notes: Mildly spicy dried chiles, such as ancho or New Mexico, add moderate heat and rich flavor to Mexican sauces like mole. Chili powder made from these chiles has more flavor than American-style blends. Look for whole dried chiles in the produce section of large supermarkets and New Mexico or ancho chili powder in the specialty-spice section of large supermarkets or online.

Mahi-mahi (also called dorado) from the U.S. Atlantic and halibut from the Pacific are both sustainably fished and considered best choices for the environment.

Tips: Two ways to warm corn tortillas: (1) Microwave: Wrap stacks of up to 12 tortillas in barely damp paper towels; microwave on High for 30 to 45 seconds. Wrap tortillas in a clean towel to keep warm. (2) Oven: Wrap stacks of 6 tortillas in foil; place in a 375 degrees F oven for 10 to 15 minutes. Wrap tortillas in a clean towel to keep warm.

To oil a grill rack, oil a folded paper towel, hold it with tongs and rub it over the rack. (Do not use cooking spray on a hot grill.)

To make ahead: Prepare coleslaw (Step 2) up to 4 hours ahead.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 tacos
Per Serving:
333 calories; protein 31g; carbohydrates 29.6g; dietary fiber 4.9g; sugars 3g; fat 10.5g; saturated fat 2.2g; cholesterol 113mg; vitamin a iu 893.5IU; vitamin c 16.6mg; folate 28.2mcg; calcium 99.7mg; iron 2.9mg; magnesium 87.9mg; potassium 831mg; sodium 735mg; thiamin 0.1mg; added sugar 1g.
Exchanges:

2 starch, 4 lean meat, 1 1/2 fat
