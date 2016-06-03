Grilled Fish Tacos

Non-believer has been born again My wife is not a fish eater but she agreed to try these tacos because, well, she's my wife. By her third taco I knew she was a convert. We've now had them several times and its's become a regular in our meal rotation. The hardest prt w finding good dorado (mahi). It turns out that the vacuum sealed frozen filets from Trader Joes are really good! That makes this whole dish so much easier since we can plan and buy for it in advance. NOTE: the slaw really should be made in advance so the favors can meld. Ad it's really easy to go overboard on the lime in the slaw, so be careful. I'd rather have the slaw a little less citrus and just squeeze a little fresh lime on the taco. Oh, and you MUST use small corn tortillas. Anything else is just not right. Pros: Healthy, easy, tasty Cons: Messy,