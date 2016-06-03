Mediterranean Wrap

This wrap is stuffed with chicken tenders and couscous with a hit of lemon and a healthy dose of fresh herbs. Save any leftovers to wrap up for an easy lunch. Serve with: Mixed green salad and a glass of crisp white wine.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2010

40 mins
40 mins
4
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring water to a boil in a small saucepan. Stir in couscous and remove from the heat. Cover and let stand for 5 minutes. Fluff with a fork. Set aside.

  • Meanwhile, combine parsley, mint, lemon juice, oil, garlic, 1/8 teaspoon salt and pepper in a small bowl.

  • Toss chicken tenders in a medium bowl with 1 tablespoon of the parsley mixture and the remaining 1/8 teaspoon salt. Place the tenders in a large nonstick skillet and cook over medium heat until cooked though, 3 to 5 minutes per side. Transfer to a clean cutting board. Cut into bite-size pieces when cool enough to handle.

  • Stir the remaining parsley mixture into the couscous along with tomato and cucumber.

  • To assemble wraps, spread about 3/4 cup of the couscous mixture onto each wrap. Divide the chicken among the wraps. Roll the wraps up like a burrito, tucking in the sides to hold the ingredients in. Serve cut in half.

Tips

Eat neat: Keeping the filling inside a wrap or burrito can be a challenge, especially if you're on the go. That's why we recommend wrapping your burrito in foil so you can pick it up and eat it without losing the filling, peeling back the foil as you go.

1 wrap
Per Serving:
510 calories; protein 32.3g; carbohydrates 54.9g; dietary fiber 5.7g; sugars 4.5g; fat 17.9g; saturated fat 3.3g; cholesterol 62.7mg; vitamin a iu 2026.5IU; vitamin c 32.8mg; folate 192mcg; calcium 165mg; iron 6.1mg; magnesium 59.1mg; potassium 564.2mg; sodium 725.6mg; thiamin 0.4mg.
3 starch, 4 lean meat, 2 fat
