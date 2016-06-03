Mediterranean Wrap

Awesome! I made this a few days ago, and both my husband and I loved it! I had the leftovers today without the wrap, and actually think that tasted better. I didn't make any changes to the recipe; it's delicious as-is. Based on input of other reviews, I added some feta cheese to my leftover portion. After trying it both ways, I could take or leave the feta. It tasted good with the recipe, but I'm not sure if it really made the recipe better or just different. I'll definitely be adding this to our list of usual dinners! So, so good!