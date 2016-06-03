LIVE

Spinach & Sun-Dried Tomato Stuffed Pizza

Rating: 4.73 stars
11 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 9
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This stuffed pizza is filled with crumbled tofu, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, cheese and fresh basil. It's easy to make stuffed pizza at home. Just roll the crust thin, spread filling over half and fold closed. To use fresh spinach, cook 10 ounces until just wilted; finely chop and squeeze dry. Serve with: Marinara sauce for dipping and mixed green salad.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2010

Recipe Summary

total:
40 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Position rack in lower third of oven; preheat to 475 degrees F. Coat a large baking sheet with cooking spray.

  • Finely crumble tofu; pat dry. Place in a large bowl and use your hands to combine with spinach, tomatoes, Parmesan, mozzarella, basil, onion powder, salt and pepper.

  • Roll out dough on a lightly floured surface to about the length of the prepared baking sheet and twice as wide (approximately 16 by 18 inches). Transfer the dough to the baking sheet, allowing the extra width to hang over on one side onto a clean surface. Spread the filling on the dough in the pan, leaving a 1-inch border. Fold the overhanging dough over the filling. Fold the edges closed and crimp with a fork to seal. Make several small slits in the top to vent steam; lightly coat the top with cooking spray.

  • Bake the stuffed pizza until well browned on top, 18 to 20 minutes. Let cool slightly before cutting.

Tips

For this recipe, look for soft sun-dried tomatoes (not packed in oil). If you can only find tomatoes that are very dry (and hard), soak in boiling water for about 20 minutes, drain, chop and then add to the pizza filling.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 1 slice
Per Serving:
294 calories; protein 18.2g; carbohydrates 36.3g; dietary fiber 4.3g; sugars 4g; fat 11.3g; saturated fat 2.9g; cholesterol 10.9mg; vitamin a iu 5969.1IU; vitamin c 3.3mg; folate 77.2mcg; calcium 365.5mg; iron 2.5mg; magnesium 79.6mg; potassium 422.1mg; sodium 538.5mg; thiamin 0.1mg; added sugar 1g.
Exchanges:

2 starch, 1 vegetable, 1 1/2 medium-fat meat

Reviews (6)

Reviews:
Jessica Icard
Rating: 5 stars
10/30/2011
It was good! I forgot the basil though. My frozen spinach had a sandy gritty texture to it and that was kinda crappy. I agree though. I think adding garlic to it would be good. It was my husband's first time trying tofu and he was pretty pleased. Makes great leftovers! Read More
LRuff2259
Rating: 5 stars
10/29/2011
Delicious fast and easy recipe! This recipe is very versatile. It is easy to choose different ingredients to use inside the pizza. I chose fresh mozzarella chopped finely and also added some Italian seasoning and extra fresh basil. Also I used olive oil instead of the spray and it worked perfectly. Mine turned out more like a calzone instead of a pizza but still was delicious. I bakes at 425F for 30 minutes so the inside had a chance to cook. I think next time I will add in some sliced black olives artichokes and grilled onions. It's a great recipe! Pros: Fast easy to make Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 4 stars
07/14/2013
Great Blend of Food for Multiple Recipes My husband and I made this together. We used chicken instead of tofu we also added some Italian seasoning and garlic powder. It tasted so good! I thought something was a little too punchy for my liking. IDK if it was basil or the sun dried tomatoes- haven't had those before. But it was really good. We had trouble rolling out the dough haha. So we couldn't use all the fixings. We used some leftover seasoning in eggs put on sandwich with marinara sauce. Pros: Good flavor healthy ingredients Cons: Lots of dishes not good at rolling dough haha Read More
horses4ever@q.com
Rating: 5 stars
03/21/2012
Delicious! Very good! We had leftover cooked corn and broccoli from the night before and added that. also we used fresh chopped tomatoes b/c we didn't have any sundried and substituted fresh parsley for the basil. I ate half of it by myself...delicious!! Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
10/30/2011
This is delicious. The tofu adds cheese texture without so much cheese! It's great! Read More
haswelljme
Rating: 3 stars
10/29/2011
It is ok... This was really easy to make first recipe I have ever made with Tofu actually. I could really only taste the spinach however none of the cheese taste came through or anything. I don't think I would make this again. Pros: Very quick and easy Cons: Kind of bland... Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
10/30/2011
Delicious! The whole family loved it even my husband who shudders at the thought of eating tofu. Will definitely make again and will probably add garlic as the other reviewer suggested Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
10/30/2011
This recipe was fantastic! I added some fresh garlic and forgot the salt pepper and onion powder but it still had a wonderful. flavor. I would use more basil next time because I really love basil but other than that it was great. My boyfriend is a big fan of meat but he loved this vegetarian dish. I'll definitely make it again and it's so easy! Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
10/30/2011
Didn't taste cheesy at all. I probably won't make this again. Read More
