Spinach & Sun-Dried Tomato Stuffed Pizza

Rating: 5 stars It was good! I forgot the basil though. My frozen spinach had a sandy gritty texture to it and that was kinda crappy. I agree though. I think adding garlic to it would be good. It was my husband's first time trying tofu and he was pretty pleased. Makes great leftovers!

Rating: 5 stars Delicious fast and easy recipe! This recipe is very versatile. It is easy to choose different ingredients to use inside the pizza. I chose fresh mozzarella chopped finely and also added some Italian seasoning and extra fresh basil. Also I used olive oil instead of the spray and it worked perfectly. Mine turned out more like a calzone instead of a pizza but still was delicious. I bakes at 425F for 30 minutes so the inside had a chance to cook. I think next time I will add in some sliced black olives artichokes and grilled onions. It's a great recipe! Pros: Fast easy to make

Rating: 4 stars Great Blend of Food for Multiple Recipes My husband and I made this together. We used chicken instead of tofu we also added some Italian seasoning and garlic powder. It tasted so good! I thought something was a little too punchy for my liking. IDK if it was basil or the sun dried tomatoes- haven't had those before. But it was really good. We had trouble rolling out the dough haha. So we couldn't use all the fixings. We used some leftover seasoning in eggs put on sandwich with marinara sauce. Pros: Good flavor healthy ingredients Cons: Lots of dishes not good at rolling dough haha

Rating: 5 stars Delicious! Very good! We had leftover cooked corn and broccoli from the night before and added that. also we used fresh chopped tomatoes b/c we didn't have any sundried and substituted fresh parsley for the basil. I ate half of it by myself...delicious!!

Rating: 5 stars This is delicious. The tofu adds cheese texture without so much cheese! It's great!

Rating: 3 stars It is ok... This was really easy to make first recipe I have ever made with Tofu actually. I could really only taste the spinach however none of the cheese taste came through or anything. I don't think I would make this again. Pros: Very quick and easy Cons: Kind of bland...

Rating: 5 stars Delicious! The whole family loved it even my husband who shudders at the thought of eating tofu. Will definitely make again and will probably add garlic as the other reviewer suggested

Rating: 5 stars This recipe was fantastic! I added some fresh garlic and forgot the salt pepper and onion powder but it still had a wonderful. flavor. I would use more basil next time because I really love basil but other than that it was great. My boyfriend is a big fan of meat but he loved this vegetarian dish. I'll definitely make it again and it's so easy!