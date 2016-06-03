Classic Beef Chili

This classic chili recipe features beef, beans and shredded sweet potatoes for a nutritional boost. The sweet potato blends into the chili so well that even picky eaters will gobble it up.

EatingWell Test Kitchen

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large Dutch oven over medium heat. Add onion and garlic; cook, stirring often, until starting to soften, 3 to 5 minutes. Add beef and cook, breaking it up with a wooden spoon, until no longer pink, about 5 minutes. Stir in chili powder, cumin, coriander, salt and cayenne; cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Stir in water and sweet potato. Bring to a simmer and cook, stirring occasionally and adjusting the heat as necessary to maintain a simmer, until the sweet potato is softened and beginning to break down, 6 to 8 minutes. Add beans, crushed tomatoes and diced tomatoes; return to a simmer and cook, stirring occasionally and adjusting the heat as necessary to maintain a gentle simmer, until the sweet potato starts to melt into the chili, 15 to 20 minutes. Serve topped with cheese and scallions.

Tip

Check the label to be sure you are buying lean ground meat. Anything labeled 90%-lean or higher is considered a healthy choice.

To make ahead

Cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 1 month.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
358 calories; protein 23.1g; carbohydrates 34.6g; dietary fiber 11.1g; sugars 8.9g; fat 15.2g; saturated fat 5.4g; cholesterol 51.3mg; vitamin a iu 7099.9IU; vitamin c 24.3mg; folate 82.1mcg; calcium 209.9mg; iron 5.1mg; magnesium 80.6mg; potassium 1001.7mg; sodium 732.8mg; thiamin 0.6mg.
1 starch, 1 vegetable, 3 lean meat, 1 fat

