Tandoori Tofu

I just made this for dinner and it was a huge hit! The spiced oil on the tofu was mild, yet flavorful. Grilling the tofu added nice flavor as well. My meat eating husband, five year old, three year old, and 7 month old all gobbled it up. We ended up with a little too much yogurt sauce at the end. I may reduce the amount of yogurt next time. I served this with Tabouleh.