Tandoori Tofu

14 Ratings
  • 5 5
  • 4 7
  • 3 0
  • 2 2
  • 1 0

A tandoori-inspired spice rub and smokiness from the grill flavor these tofu “steaks.” While you're there, grill some vegetables, too, to serve alongside. Serve with: Grilled eggplant and cherry tomato skewers and brown basmati rice.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2010

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
30 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat grill to medium-high.

    Advertisement

  • Combine paprika, 1/2 teaspoon salt, cumin, coriander and turmeric in a small bowl. Heat oil in a small skillet over medium heat. Add garlic, lime juice and the spice mixture; cook, stirring, until sizzling and fragrant, about 1 minute. Remove from the heat.

  • Slice each tofu block crosswise into 6 slices; pat dry. Use about 3 tablespoons of the spiced oil to brush both sides of the tofu slices; sprinkle with the remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt. (Reserve the remaining spiced oil.)

  • Oil the grill rack (see Tip). Grill the tofu until it has grill marks and is heated through, 2 to 3 minutes per side.

  • Combine yogurt with the reserved spiced oil in a small bowl. Serve the grilled tofu with the yogurt sauce, garnished with scallions (or cilantro), if desired.

Tips

Kitchen Tip: To oil a grill rack, oil a folded paper towel, hold it with tongs and rub it over the rack. (Do not use cooking spray on a hot grill.)

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
177 calories; protein 12.7g; carbohydrates 5.6g; dietary fiber 1.6g; sugars 3g; fat 12.7g; saturated fat 2.2g; cholesterol 0.5mg; vitamin a iu 381.6IU; vitamin c 1.8mg; folate 29.1mcg; calcium 327.3mg; iron 2.5mg; magnesium 56.3mg; potassium 293.6mg; sodium 425.6mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

1 1/2 medium-fat meat, 1 1/2 fat

Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 10/30/2021