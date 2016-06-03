Tofu & Broccoli Stir-Fry

Easy Stir-fry My guy requested that this recipe be added to our regular rotation. I think next time I will try to make it with rice vinegar instead of sherry wine (is that the same as dry sherry?) because I think it will add a nice flavor to the dish. I used a frozen mix of broccoli, cauliflower, and carrot in addition to some onions, yellow squash and sweet bell peppers I picked up at the farmers' market. I sauteed the fresh veggies first, removed them from the pan and cooked the frozen veggies according to the recipe. Then I threw the other veggies back in the pan when I added the tofu. I also threw in some cooked white and black beans which I had left over, just to add some more protein. I served it over some whole wheat spagetti noodles. Made a great meal!