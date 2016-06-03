Tofu & Broccoli Stir-Fry

We like broccoli best in this tofu stir-fry, but any mixture of vegetables you have on hand will work. One way to get great tofu texture without deep-frying is to toss the tofu in cornstarch before stir-frying. Let it cook for several minutes without stirring to help it develop a little crust. Serve with: Chinese egg noodles or rice noodles and a glass of Riesling.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2010

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary

total:
30 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine broth, sherry (or rice wine), soy sauce, 1 tablespoon cornstarch, sugar and crushed red pepper in a small bowl. Set aside.

  • Cut tofu into 3/4-inch cubes and pat dry, then sprinkle with salt. Place the remaining 2 tablespoons cornstarch in a large bowl. Add the tofu; toss gently to coat. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large nonstick skillet or wok over medium-high heat. Add the tofu; cook, undisturbed, until browned, about 3 minutes. Gently turn and cook, stirring occasionally, until browned all over, 2 to 3 minutes more. Transfer to a plate.

  • Reduce heat to medium. Add the remaining 1 tablespoon oil, garlic and ginger; cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add broccoli and water; cover and cook, stirring once or twice, until tender-crisp, 2 to 4 minutes. Stir the reserved broth mixture and add to the pan. Cook until the sauce has thickened, 1 to 2 minutes. Return the tofu to the pan; toss to combine with the broccoli and sauce.

Tips

Ingredient Note: Sherry is a type of fortified wine originally from southern Spain. Don't use “cooking sherry” sold in many supermarkets--it can be surprisingly high in sodium. Instead, get dry sherry that's sold with other fortified wines at your wine or liquor store.

People with celiac disease or gluten-sensitivity should use soy sauces that are labeled "gluten-free," as soy sauce may contain wheat or other gluten-containing sweeteners and flavors.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 1/4 cups
Per Serving:
257 calories; protein 14g; carbohydrates 23.2g; dietary fiber 4g; sugars 8.1g; fat 13.2g; saturated fat 1.1g; vitamin a iu 3242IU; vitamin c 100.6mg; folate 93mcg; calcium 258.9mg; iron 3.2mg; magnesium 86.4mg; potassium 529.7mg; sodium 664.7mg; thiamin 0.1mg; added sugar 7g.
Exchanges:

1 vegetable, 1 other carbohydrate, 1 medium-fat meat, 1 1/2 fat
