Grilled Halibut Salad Nicoise
Salad nicoise, a classic French salad, is typically made with tuna. Here we use sweet grilled halibut (in season in midsummer) or striped bass. To make it quicker, substitute 2 or 3 cans of drained chunk light tuna. Or skip the fish altogether for a vegetarian main-course salad. We call for serving it on a platter, but it's just as beautiful individually plated. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell.
Make Ahead Tip: Prepare potatoes (Step 2) and green beans (Step 3), cover and refrigerate separately for up to 3 days.
Ingredient Note: Wild-caught halibut from the Pacific is sustainably fished and has a larger, more stable population, according to the Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch (seafoodwatch.org).
Kitchen Tips: To hard-boil eggs, place eggs in a single layer in a saucepan; cover with water. Bring to a simmer over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to low and cook at the barest simmer for 10 minutes. Remove from heat, pour out hot water and cover with ice-cold water. Let stand until cool enough to handle before peeling.
To oil a grill rack, oil a folded paper towel, hold it with tongs and rub it over the rack. (Do not use cooking spray on a hot grill.)
Fish on foil: Fish that flakes easily requires a delicate touch to flip on the grill. If you want to skip turning it over when grilling, measure a piece of foil large enough to hold the fish and coat it with cooking spray. Grill the fish on the foil (without turning) until it flakes easily and reaches an internal temperature of 145°F.
1 1/2 starch, 2 vegetable, 2 1/2 lean meat, 3 fat