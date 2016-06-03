Grilled Halibut Salad Nicoise

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Prepare potatoes (Step 2) and green beans (Step 3), cover and refrigerate separately for up to 3 days.

Ingredient Note: Wild-caught halibut from the Pacific is sustainably fished and has a larger, more stable population, according to the Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch (seafoodwatch.org).

Kitchen Tips: To hard-boil eggs, place eggs in a single layer in a saucepan; cover with water. Bring to a simmer over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to low and cook at the barest simmer for 10 minutes. Remove from heat, pour out hot water and cover with ice-cold water. Let stand until cool enough to handle before peeling.

To oil a grill rack, oil a folded paper towel, hold it with tongs and rub it over the rack. (Do not use cooking spray on a hot grill.)