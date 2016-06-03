Pistachio-Mint Pesto

1 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

A dollop of this vibrant herbal sauce is magic in soup and would also taste great with broiled salmon or lamb chops.

Patsy Jamieson
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2010

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
10 mins
Servings:
10

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Process mint, pistachios and garlic in a food processor until finely chopped. With the motor running, gradually add oil, lemon juice and yogurt through the feed tube. Process until the mixture forms a paste. If using unsalted pistachios, add salt, if desired.

    Advertisement

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Place plastic wrap directly on the surface; refrigerate for up to 2 days.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
54 calories; protein 1.4g; carbohydrates 2.7g; dietary fiber 1.3g; sugars 0.6g; fat 4.6g; saturated fat 0.6g; cholesterol 0.2mg; vitamin a iu 532.2IU; vitamin c 3mg; folate 16.4mcg; calcium 35.3mg; iron 1.7mg; magnesium 13.1mg; potassium 108.6mg; sodium 33.4mg.
Exchanges:

2 fat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/16/2022