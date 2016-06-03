Grainy Mustard Sauce

Pass this mustard sauce at the table to top your pot roast. Spread it on bread and add leftover meat for a sandwich the next day. Substitute horseradish for mustard, if you prefer.

Patsy Jamieson
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2010

total:
5 mins
Servings:
10

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine mayonnaise, yogurt, mustard and pepper in a small bowl.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 2 days.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
24 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 1.7g; sugars 0.6g; fat 1.4g; saturated fat 0.2g; cholesterol 1.8mg; vitamin a iu 15.1IU; vitamin c 0.1mg; folate 1mcg; calcium 11.4mg; magnesium 1.1mg; potassium 15.1mg; sodium 105.8mg.
Exchanges:

free food
