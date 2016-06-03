Arugula Pesto
This fresh arugula pesto recipe is a great way to use the flavorful spring vegetable. Try tossing arugula pesto with pasta, spread it on pizza instead of tomato sauce or use it as the base for a vegetable dip.
EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2010
Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 1 week or freeze in an ice cube tray. Transfer frozen cubes to a sealable plastic bag. Defrost as needed.
Kitchen Tip: To toast pine nuts, place in a small dry skillet and cook over medium-low heat, stirring constantly, until fragrant and lightly browned, 2 to 4 minutes.
Serving Size:2 tablespoons
Per Serving:
123 calories; protein 2.4g; carbohydrates 1.4g; dietary fiber 0.5g; sugars 0.5g; fat 12.2g; saturated fat 2.5g; cholesterol 6.3mg; vitamin a iu 397.9IU; vitamin c 2mg; folate 13.6mcg; calcium 71.4mg; iron 0.4mg; magnesium 16.6mg; potassium 72.8mg; sodium 143.7mg.
2 1/2 fat