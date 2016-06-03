Pork Chop Suey

Make this chop suey recipe as written or feel free to swap other veggies you have on hand—it's an adaptable recipe that lends itself well to a fridge clean-out meal. Serve over rice or noodles.

Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2010

total:

total:
30 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine broth, soy sauce, molasses and pepper in a medium bowl. Transfer 2 tablespoons of the mixture to a small bowl; stir in cornstarch until combined. Set aside.

  • Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add pork and cook, stirring frequently, until most of the pink is gone, 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer to a plate.

  • Increase heat to medium-high. Add the remaining 1 tablespoon oil, onion, bell pepper, sprouts and ginger and cook for 3 minutes. Pour in the broth mixture and bring to a boil. Cook, stirring, for 3 minutes. Reduce heat to medium; add the reserved cornstarch mixture and pork (and any accumulated juice) and cook, stirring, until slightly thickened, about 1 minute.

Tips

Note: Mung bean sprouts (germinated mung beans), often simply labeled “bean sprouts,” are white with a light yellow tip and are thicker than more common alfalfa sprouts.

People with celiac disease or gluten-sensitivity should use soy sauces that are labeled "gluten-free," as soy sauce may contain wheat or other gluten-containing sweeteners and flavors.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 1 cup
Per Serving:
279 calories; protein 28.2g; carbohydrates 20.6g; dietary fiber 2.7g; sugars 12.7g; fat 9.8g; saturated fat 1.4g; cholesterol 73.7mg; vitamin a iu 949.2IU; vitamin c 50.6mg; folate 68.5mcg; calcium 77.2mg; iron 3.7mg; magnesium 59mg; potassium 942.4mg; sodium 611.2mg; thiamin 1.2mg; added sugar 7g.
Exchanges:

1 vegetable, 1/2 other carbohydrate, 3 lean meat, 1 fat
