Lamb Burgers Topped with Mâche Salad

2 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

These juicy lamb burgers are mounded with a generous portion of greens and sandwiched on a crusty bun. Serve these ground lamb burgers with steamed new potatoes.

Katie Webster
EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2010

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
30 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk oil, 1/4 teaspoon lemon zest, lemon juice, honey, mustard, poppy seeds, 1/2 teaspoon salt and pepper to taste in a large bowl. Set aside.

    Advertisement

  • Combine breadcrumbs, chives, garlic, the remaining 1/2 teaspoon lemon zest, the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper in a medium bowl. Add lamb and gently knead until combined. Form into 4 patties.

  • Coat a large nonstick skillet with cooking spray and heat over medium heat. Add the patties; cook until there is just a hint of pink in the center, 3 to 5 minutes per side. Transfer to a plate; tent with foil to keep warm.

  • Meanwhile, warm or toast buns, if desired. Add mache (or lettuce) and mint to the bowl with the dressing; toss to coat. Place the lamb burgers on the buns and top with salad greens (a generous 3/4 cup each).

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Refrigerate the dressing (Step 1) for up to 1 day. Cover and refrigerate the lamb mixture (Step 2) for up to 4 hours.

Tip: It can be difficult to find lean ground lamb, but it's easy to grind your own. Choose a lean cut, such as leg or loin, trim any excess fat and cut into 3/4-inch pieces. Pulse in a food processor until uniformly ground, being careful not to overprocess. Or ask your butcher to grind a lean cut for you.

Shopping Tip: Look for Meyer lemons in late winter and early spring in well-stocked supermarkets and specialty grocers. Regular lemon works well as a substitute in this recipe.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 burger, generous 3/4 cup salad greens
Per Serving:
342 calories; protein 29.1g; carbohydrates 30g; dietary fiber 5.3g; sugars 5.9g; fat 12.4g; saturated fat 2.9g; cholesterol 72.6mg; vitamin a iu 2351.3IU; vitamin c 7.9mg; folate 94.3mcg; calcium 103.9mg; iron 5.4mg; magnesium 83.2mg; potassium 645.5mg; sodium 750.7mg; thiamin 0.3mg; added sugar 4g.
Exchanges:

1 1/2 starch, 1 vegetable, 3 lean meat, 1 fat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 02/26/2022