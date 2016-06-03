Lamb Burgers Topped with Mâche Salad
These juicy lamb burgers are mounded with a generous portion of greens and sandwiched on a crusty bun. Serve these ground lamb burgers with steamed new potatoes.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Make Ahead Tip: Refrigerate the dressing (Step 1) for up to 1 day. Cover and refrigerate the lamb mixture (Step 2) for up to 4 hours.
Tip: It can be difficult to find lean ground lamb, but it's easy to grind your own. Choose a lean cut, such as leg or loin, trim any excess fat and cut into 3/4-inch pieces. Pulse in a food processor until uniformly ground, being careful not to overprocess. Or ask your butcher to grind a lean cut for you.
Shopping Tip: Look for Meyer lemons in late winter and early spring in well-stocked supermarkets and specialty grocers. Regular lemon works well as a substitute in this recipe.
Nutrition Facts
1 1/2 starch, 1 vegetable, 3 lean meat, 1 fat