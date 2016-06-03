Roasted Cauliflower with Blue Cheese Vinaigrette

Rating: 5 stars
6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Cauliflower roasted in big chunks is delicious and the quick blue cheese vinaigrette makes it special. Try it as a side dish for steak.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2010

Recipe Summary

total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Profile:
Low-Calorie
Low Carbohydrate
Gluten-Free
Vegetarian
Low Added Sugars
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Position rack in lower third of oven; preheat to 450 degrees F. Coat a large rimmed baking sheet with cooking spray.

  • Cut cauliflower into quarters. Remove any extra woody core from the ends, but keep the quarters intact. Brush with 2 teaspoons oil and sprinkle with 1/8 teaspoon salt. Place cut-side down on the prepared baking sheet.

  • Roast the cauliflower for 15 minutes. Turn so the opposite cut sides are down. Continue roasting until tender, 15 to 20 minutes more.

  • Meanwhile, combine the remaining 1 tablespoon oil, the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt, blue cheese, vinegar, water, scallion greens and pepper in a small bowl. Serve the roasted cauliflower drizzled with the vinaigrette.

Tips

Easy cleanup: Recipes that require cooking spray can leave behind a sticky residue that can be hard to clean. To save time and keep your baking sheet looking fresh, line it with a layer of foil before you apply the cooking spray.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
90 calories; protein 2.6g; carbohydrates 4.7g; dietary fiber 1.9g; sugars 1.8g; fat 7.3g; saturated fat 1.7g; cholesterol 3.2mg; vitamin a iu 46.8IU; vitamin c 42.9mg; folate 53mcg; calcium 43.7mg; iron 0.4mg; magnesium 14.8mg; potassium 281.6mg; sodium 293.3mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

1 vegetable, 1 fat
Reviews (2)

Reviews:
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
10/30/2011
This was soooo good! I really like the big chunks of cauliflower that you get to put on your plate - the presentation is fabulous. I forgot to buy green onions to sprinkle on top - and I KNOW I missed out on a seriously great flavor combination - I won't forget next time I make this! This is a great cauliflower recipe. Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
07/16/2016
Parboil the cauliflower before roasting This is a delicious and easy recipe. Everybody I have served it to has loved it. My suggestion is to parboil the cauliflower before roasting. I break the cauliflower into its florets and then parboil big chunks for 7 minutes medium chunks for 5 minutes and small chunks for 3 minutes. Drain and roast according to instructions (I still roast it for 30 - 40 minutes even after parboiling). Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
10/30/2011
This was a delicious recipe. I love roasted cauliflower. The blue cheese vinaigrette gave it a nice tang. I served the vinaigrette on the side. I had enough for y lunch the next day and it was still good. Read More
mhardt2115@yahoo.com
Rating: 5 stars
10/30/2011
Roasting vegetables always adds to their flavor and although I am a great fan of blue cheese I did not think this flavor went that well with the cauliflower. Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
10/30/2011
I thought it was really yummy. The only substitutions I made were extra pepper. I used gorgonzola cheese instead of blue and white balsamic vinegar instead of white white. These were what I had on hand. Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
10/29/2011
My husband young daughter and I all thought this recipe was fabulous. I will definitely make this many times. -Melita Read More
