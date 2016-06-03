Roasted Cauliflower with Blue Cheese Vinaigrette

1 of 2

Rating: 5 stars This was soooo good! I really like the big chunks of cauliflower that you get to put on your plate - the presentation is fabulous. I forgot to buy green onions to sprinkle on top - and I KNOW I missed out on a seriously great flavor combination - I won't forget next time I make this! This is a great cauliflower recipe.

Rating: 5 stars Parboil the cauliflower before roasting This is a delicious and easy recipe. Everybody I have served it to has loved it. My suggestion is to parboil the cauliflower before roasting. I break the cauliflower into its florets and then parboil big chunks for 7 minutes medium chunks for 5 minutes and small chunks for 3 minutes. Drain and roast according to instructions (I still roast it for 30 - 40 minutes even after parboiling).

Rating: 5 stars This was a delicious recipe. I love roasted cauliflower. The blue cheese vinaigrette gave it a nice tang. I served the vinaigrette on the side. I had enough for y lunch the next day and it was still good.

Rating: 5 stars Roasting vegetables always adds to their flavor and although I am a great fan of blue cheese I did not think this flavor went that well with the cauliflower.

Rating: 5 stars I thought it was really yummy. The only substitutions I made were extra pepper. I used gorgonzola cheese instead of blue and white balsamic vinegar instead of white white. These were what I had on hand.