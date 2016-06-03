Indian Mango Dal

Light yet comforting--a family-pleaser When the doctor asked my three-year-old daughter at a recent checkup what her favorite food was, she replied, "Mango dal!" I've sometimes fiddled with the aromatics to adjust to my family's taste, adding cinnamon sticks and cardamom pods to the lentils as they cook; this really boosts the depth of the dish. I generally stick to milder spices, and then the adults can add sriracha at the table. I serve it with whole-wheat naan for a bit of extra fiber. I've found that a mix of very ripe and less ripe mangos makes for a soft-yet-chunky texture and a sweet-and-tangy flavor. I did initially have a bit of trouble finding anything specifically called "yellow lentils," but finally settled on the Goya yellow split peas, which are really the same thing. They do take a while to cook, but I generally get them started and then do the rest of the prep. I also just use a garlic press and microplane my frozen ginger root right into the pan, which saves a bit of time. This isn't a terribly filling dish--die-hard meat eaters might insist that it should be a side rather than a main--but it's so healthy that you really can up the serving size if you need to. We generally just make it more filling with brown basmati, then fill out with naan and add fruit and cheese for dessert. Pros: Sweet flavor and soft texture is appealing to kids; spices can be adjusted to adult taste Cons: Might not satisfy die-hard meat eaters