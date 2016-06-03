Mango Pudding

1 Ratings
  • 5 0
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Very ripe mangoes make this simple Chinese pudding sublime. Traditionally, agar-agar--a derivative of seaweed--is used as the thickener. We use more commonly available gelatin and add sweetened condensed milk for a touch of creaminess. Use a very fine sieve for the smoothest texture. The recipe can be cut in half to make 4 puddings instead of 8.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2010

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
2 hrs 40 mins
Servings:
8

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Sprinkle gelatin over water in a small bowl; let stand until softened, about 1 minute. Microwave on High, uncovered, until the gelatin has completely dissolved but the liquid is not boiling, 10 to 20 seconds. (Alternatively, bring 1/2 inch water to a gentle simmer in a small skillet. Set the bowl with the gelatin mixture in the simmering water until the gelatin has dissolved completely.) Stir the mixture until smooth.

    Advertisement

  • Place mango in a blender or food processor. Process until smooth. Push through a very fine sieve into a large measuring cup until you have 2 cups puree. (Reserve any extra fruit or puree for a smoothie or yogurt topping.) Whisk the mango puree, sweetened condensed milk and lime juice in a medium bowl. Slowly whisk in the softened gelatin mixture until well combined.

  • Lightly coat eight 6- to 10-ounce ramekins with cooking spray. Divide the pudding among the ramekins. Refrigerate until set, about 2 hours.

  • To serve, run a knife around the inside of each ramekin to loosen the pudding. Dip the bottom of the ramekin in hot water for 30 to 40 seconds, then invert onto a serving plate, holding ramekin and plate tightly together.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Refrigerate for up to 2 days.

Equipment: Eight 6- to 10-ounce ramekins

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
247 calories; protein 6.3g; carbohydrates 56.3g; dietary fiber 2.7g; sugars 53.2g; fat 0.6g; saturated fat 0.2g; cholesterol 6.4mg; vitamin a iu 1948.8IU; vitamin c 63.4mg; folate 73.4mcg; calcium 147.9mg; iron 0.3mg; magnesium 51.1mg; potassium 761.2mg; sodium 55.7mg; thiamin 0.2mg; added sugar 27g.
Exchanges:

1 fruit, 1 nonfat milk, 1 other carbohydrate
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 02/06/2022