Brothy Ginger-Soy Noodles with Turkey & Bok Choy

This dish was inspired by Chinese Dan Dan noodles—ground pork and noodles in a spicy broth. We use ground turkey and omit the traditional Sichuan peppercorns for convenience, but add hot sesame oil. Use toasted sesame oil instead if you want mild noodles.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2010; updated June 2022

30 mins
30 mins
6

  • Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add ground turkey, all but 2 tablespoons of the scallions, garlic and ginger and cook, stirring and breaking up the turkey, until no longer pink, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a plate.

  • Add broth, water, bok choy, noodles, soy sauce, vinegar and the remaining 1 tablespoon oil to the pan. Bring to a boil over medium-high. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the noodles are tender, 3 to 5 minutes. Return the turkey mixture to the pan and stir to combine. Serve garnished with the reserved 2 tablespoons scallions and cucumber (if using).

Ingredient notes: Hot sesame oil can be found in the Asian-food section of most supermarkets.

Dried Chinese noodles, often used in Chinese soups and lo mein, cook up quickly and can be found in the Asian-food section of most supermarkets.

about 1 1/3 cups
292 calories; protein 22.3g; carbohydrates 32g; dietary fiber 5.9g; sugars 1g; fat 10.1g; saturated fat 2g; cholesterol 43.3mg; vitamin a iu 1607IU; vitamin c 12.7mg; folate 28.6mcg; calcium 63.6mg; iron 3.7mg; magnesium 12.1mg; potassium 502.6mg; sodium 704.8mg.
2 starch, 1 vegetable, 2 lean meat, 1 fat
