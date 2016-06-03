Brothy Ginger-Soy Noodles with Turkey & Bok Choy
This dish was inspired by Chinese Dan Dan noodles—ground pork and noodles in a spicy broth. We use ground turkey and omit the traditional Sichuan peppercorns for convenience, but add hot sesame oil. Use toasted sesame oil instead if you want mild noodles.
Ingredient notes: Hot sesame oil can be found in the Asian-food section of most supermarkets.
Dried Chinese noodles, often used in Chinese soups and lo mein, cook up quickly and can be found in the Asian-food section of most supermarkets.
2 starch, 1 vegetable, 2 lean meat, 1 fat