I've been making this dish for about 3 years now, and it's one of my favorite things to make in the winter-time. The first time I made it, I followed the directions exactly and it was VERY good, although I don't personally care for the cucumber matchsticks in a hot soup. It's super easy to make, and I almost always triple or quadruple the batch in a large stockpot, and freeze a good portion to use at a later date. There is very little change after thawing! I started to use ground organic chicken instead of the turkey, JUST so I could label it "Chinese Chicken Noodle", instead of Brothy Chinese Noodles lol. My 13 year old son can't handle much spice, so I usually make a mild version, and then add sriracha to my own portion. This is honestly my favorite thing to eat when I have a cold/sinus congestion! The heat of the soup + the spice opens you right up! I have also used regular green cabbage as a sub for the bok choy, when I couldn't find it at the store. The only cons I can think of to this dish are that A) it's a little messy to eat! I usually use a fork and a spoon! and B) it's a little difficult to evenly distribute into multiple containers when I make bigger batches. I've found the easiest way is to use a pasta fork to catch the noodles and meat, and then ladle the broth in :)