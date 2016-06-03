BBQ Chicken Tenders

7 Ratings
  • 5 7
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

These crispy boneless, skinless chicken breast tenders stay crisp with only a light coating of oil—no deep-frying needed. Serve as an appetizer or try them for dinner with crunchy vegetables and dip on the side.

Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2010

Recipe Summary

total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
24

Directions

  • Combine barbecue sauce, mustard and honey in a large bowl. Set aside 1/2 cup of the sauce in a small bowl. Cut any large chicken tenders in half lengthwise, then add all the tenders to the large bowl with the remaining sauce; stir to coat. Marinate in the refrigerator for 30 minutes to 1 hour.

  • Preheat oven to 450 degrees F. Coat a large rimmed baking sheet with cooking spray.

  • Combine flour, salt and pepper in a shallow dish. Lightly beat eggs in another shallow dish. Place breadcrumbs in a third shallow dish. Coat each tender in flour, shaking off any excess. Dip in egg and let any excess drip off. Then roll in the breadcrumbs, shaking off any excess. Place the tenders on the prepared baking sheet. Generously coat both sides of each tender with cooking spray.

  • Bake for 10 minutes. Turn each tender over and continue baking until the outside is crisp and the tenders are cooked through, about 10 minutes more. Serve with the reserved sauce for dipping.

Tips

Ingredient notes: We like Ian's brand of coarse dry whole-wheat breadcrumbs, labeled “Panko breadcrumbs.” Find them in the natural-foods section of large supermarkets. To make your own breadcrumbs, trim crusts from firm sandwich bread. Tear the bread into pieces and process in a food processor until coarse crumbs form. (To make fine dry breadcrumbs, process until very fine.) Spread on a baking sheet and bake at 250°F until dry, about 10 to 15 minutes. One slice of bread makes about 1/3 cup dry breadcrumbs.

Chicken tenders are the lean strips of rib meat typically found attached to the underside of chicken breasts. They can also be purchased separately. Four 1-ounce tenders will yield a 3-ounce cooked portion. Tenders are perfect for quick stir-fries, chicken satay or kid-friendly breaded “chicken fingers.”

Easy cleanup: Recipes that require cooking spray can leave behind a sticky residue that can be hard to clean. To save time and keep your baking sheet looking fresh, line it with a layer of foil before you apply the cooking spray.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 tender
Per Serving:
69 calories; protein 8.1g; carbohydrates 7.8g; dietary fiber 0.6g; sugars 2.4g; fat 0.7g; saturated fat 0.1g; cholesterol 24.2mg; vitamin a iu 15.3IU; folate 8.9mcg; calcium 2.3mg; iron 0.6mg; magnesium 1mg; potassium 7.9mg; sodium 145.7mg; added sugar 2g.
Exchanges:

1/2 starch, 1 lean meat
