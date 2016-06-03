BBQ Chicken Tenders

These were very tasty! I used chicken breast and just cut them into strips. I also used regular panko instead of the whole wheat bread crumbs as I didn't have enough bread to make the crumbs. The panko made them super crispy. The sauce was delicious. All of my kids liked them and have asked me to make them again and again. I will try to find the recommended crumb listed in the tips for the next batch. Yum Yum!