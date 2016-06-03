Pea Soup

A simple pea soup makes an elegant start to a spring meal. It's also a great way to use frozen vegetables when the produce section is looking bleak.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Soup Cookbook

total:
35 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat butter and oil in a Dutch oven over medium heat until the butter melts. Add onion and celery; cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, 4 to 6 minutes. Add garlic and thyme (or parsley); cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 10 seconds.

  • Stir in peas. Add water and broth; bring to a lively simmer over high heat. Reduce heat to maintain a lively simmer and cook until very tender, about 1 minute.

  • Puree the soup in batches in a blender until smooth. (Use caution when pureeing hot liquids.) Stir in half-and-half (if using), salt and pepper.

Tips

Note: Chicken-flavored broth, a vegetarian broth despite its name, is preferable to vegetable broth in some recipes for its hearty, rich flavor. Sometimes called “no-chicken” broth, it can be found with the soups in the natural-foods section of most supermarkets.

To make ahead: Cover and refrigerate for up to 4 days or freeze for up to 3 months.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 2 cups
Per Serving:
287 calories; protein 17.1g; carbohydrates 37.8g; dietary fiber 13.1g; sugars 14g; fat 8.8g; saturated fat 2.9g; cholesterol 7.6mg; vitamin a iu 1808.1IU; vitamin c 90.1mg; folate 150.4mcg; calcium 80.1mg; iron 3.8mg; magnesium 79.2mg; potassium 812.7mg; sodium 384.2mg; thiamin 0.6mg.
Exchanges:

2 starch, 1 1/2 fat, 1/2 vegetable
