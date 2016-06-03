Pureed Broccoli Soup

Great Inspiration This soup is delicious!! I've made it a few times now, and just decided to review it finally. I hardly ever follow recipes to the letter, and this wasn't much of an exception as my measurements were definitely not exact. I just added stuff in amounts that were to my taste (more veggies, herbs, etc) and omitted things I didn't have (like the broth and half & half - I just used water and [almond] milk). Seeing how I'm certainly a poor college student stuck with a mediocre kitchen, the only think I have to blend it with is my little magic bullet blender, so that part of the process is slightly more tedious. However, I love this soup and think it is well worth it, especially since it keeps very well and I can make a good quantity to enjoy for a while :) Oh, and I especially like to have this together with a quick quesadilla..don't know if they specifically go together, but the combination is fantastic in my opinion.