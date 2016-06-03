Pureed Broccoli Soup

In this easy broccoli soup recipe, broccoli cooks together with onions, celery, garlic and fresh herbs and is puréed into a delicious creamy soup. Try this healthy broccoli soup alongside grilled cheese sandwiches or as a starter for a simple dinner.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
EatingWell Magazine, Soup Cookbook; updated August 2022

45 mins
4

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat butter and oil in a Dutch oven over medium heat until the butter melts. Add onion and celery; cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, 4 to 6 minutes. Add garlic and thyme (or parsley); cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 10 seconds.

  • Stir in broccoli. Add water and broth; bring to a lively simmer over high heat. Reduce heat to maintain a lively simmer and cook until very tender, about 8 minutes.

  • Puree the soup in batches in a blender until smooth. (Use caution when pureeing hot liquids.) Stir in half-and-half (if using), salt and pepper.

To make ahead

Cover and refrigerate for up to 4 days or freeze for up to 3 months.

Note

Chicken-flavored broth, a vegetarian broth despite its name, is preferable to vegetable broth in some recipes for its hearty, rich flavor. Sometimes called "No-Chicken Broth," it can be found with the soups in the natural-foods section of most supermarkets.

Read more: Got Extra Veggies? Turn Them Into Pureed Soup with This Simple Formula

about 2 cups
160 calories; protein 8.7g; carbohydrates 16.5g; dietary fiber 5.4g; sugars 3.6g; fat 8.5g; saturated fat 2.8g; cholesterol 7.6mg; vitamin a iu 2342.4IU; vitamin c 95.3mg; folate 162.4mcg; calcium 85.2mg; iron 1.6mg; magnesium 38.2mg; potassium 698.9mg; sodium 434.2mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
2 1/2 vegetable, 1 1/2 fat
