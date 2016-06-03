1 of 34

Rating: 5 stars I came here looking for carrot soup recipes for some leftover cooked carrots I had after making homemade beef broth in the crock pot. I am on a liquid diet post-op for a few weeks which was why I needed the broth but I love carrots and hated the thought of throwing the solids out! I pureed the cooked carrots with the spices (adding a little turmeric as suggested in another review) used the beef broth instead of chicken and almond milk instead of cream. Delicious and perfect for my new tummy!

Rating: 5 stars We loved it. Easy to make delicious Added a little curry powder and red pepper flakes for some spice. Had left overs. Even tasted better the next day for lunch.

Rating: 5 stars The forgotten bag of potatoes was way bad to even cook so I grabbed the forgotten bag of carrots and made this soup no celery so added celery salt. I used to just boil the carrots and then blend but everything sautee first makes it even better!

Rating: 5 stars This was terrific! Even very picky 9 yo liked it & I loved it! I opted not to add the half & half as I thought it was great without. I might add something like a dash of cinnamon or something next time or maybe a bit of honey.

Rating: 5 stars Delicious low-calorie ultra-satisfying This soup is fantastic! I love carrots and this soup is tasty and filling. It has helped me lose weight the last few weeks because I eat it before my meals and it helps me eat less. Pros: 77 calories a cup delicious and healthy! Cons: None for me!

Rating: 5 stars Made this today using the exact recipe. The carrot soup turned out perfect and delicious. A keeper recipe for sure. I am thinking roasted garlic may be good in it and want to try that next time.

Rating: 4 stars Carrot Soup I found this the easiest directions to follow. I had a few small beets in fridge so I put them in also.. it turned out really nice.. Thanks for sharing! Pros: easy to prepare Cons: none yet!

Rating: 5 stars Easy and delicious! Even my husband liked it and he doesn't eat carrots! I added a few dashes of cayenne pepper.