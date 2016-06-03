Carrot Soup
This easy carrot soup recipe is a great way to use up a bag of carrots that were forgotten in your produce drawer. The carrots cook together with aromatics like onions, garlic and fresh herbs before being puréed into a silky smooth soup that's delicious for dinner or packed up for lunch.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Soup Cookbook
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
To make ahead: Cover and refrigerate for up to 4 days or freeze for up to 3 months.
Ingredient Note: Chicken-flavored broth, a vegetarian broth despite its name, is preferable to vegetable broth in some recipes for its hearty, rich flavor. Sometimes called “no-chicken” broth, it can be found with the soups in the natural-foods section of most supermarkets.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size: about 2 cups
Per Serving:
176 calories; protein 6.8g; carbohydrates 21.7g; dietary fiber 5.2g; sugars 9.2g; fat 8.3g; saturated fat 2.8g; cholesterol 7.6mg; vitamin a iu 26873.8IU; vitamin c 12.6mg; folate 39.5mcg; calcium 81.2mg; iron 1.1mg; magnesium 27.5mg; potassium 794.8mg; sodium 486.4mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:
3 1/2 vegetable, 1 1/2 fat